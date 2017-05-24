Clymer residents blast Sheetz plan

CLYMER — Much as it did in Center and Burrell townships, the Sheetz convenience store chain met public resistance in Clymer Tuesday at a public hearing on the company’s plan to sell beer at its local outlet along Franklin Street.

Clymer borough council conducted the hearing as required under the state liquor code to consider Sheetz’s request for approval to transfer a license formerly assigned to East Wheatfield Township. And as at hearings held last year in Center Township and last month in Burrell Township, local tavern and six-pack dealers protested the competitive intrusion on their territory.

Competition is the exact reason Sheetz was there, a company lawyer said Tuesday.

Attorney Mark Kozar, of a Pittsburgh law firm, said Sheetz bought two inactive licenses in October at a PLCB auction arranged in the wake of dramatic changes in the state liquor code that went into effect under Act 39 last summer.

“The Legislature restated the purpose of the liquor code,” Kozar said. “The general assembly said, ‘It is the purpose of this act to reform the system by which alcohol is dispensed and controlled in this commonwealth, to reflect changes in the marketplace while continuing to protect the welfare health, peace and morals of the citizens of the commonwealth.

“In order to adapt to the changes in the marketplace, this act will provide for the operation of a retail system that promotes competition and convenience to ensure the residents of the commonwealth are well served.”

The hearing was the third in the past 14 months for Sheetz, the Altoona-based chain of gas stations and food stores that has snapped up available liquor licenses to allow sales of beer at its outlets in Pennsylvania.

Part of the company’s plan under the liberalized code is to remodel the store in Clymer to add beer coolers and a 30-seat restaurant section sometime in the next year or so, Kozar said. Sheetz would offer packaged beer for takeout and bottles for immediate consumption — no more than two per customer — for those who dine in the seating area.

Steve Hodak, the owner of Hodak’s Lounge on Franklin Street, led a handful of borough residents who registered to testify on the application. He launched a 33-minute protest portraying Sheetz as a corporate carpetbagger intent on putting other beer dealers out of business without regard to exposing youngsters to alcohol and tempting alcoholics to abandon sobriety.

“Is Sheetz an asset? Does Sheetz hire local contractors, local painters, do they buy their insurance locally?” Hodak said. “Do they bank at our banks here in town? The answer is no.

“When they have a problem or need anything repaired, they call Altoona. They have Brinks trucks come to town to get their money and they haul it back to Altoona.”

If Sheetz supported the community, he said, the store would sell jars of spaghetti sauce made by rival Luigi’s Ristorante.

Luigi’s restaurant and tavern owner Louis Tate, who also is a member of the borough council, listened to testimony but didn’t speak at the hearing.

Some who registered to speak waived their time at the podium or curtailed their remarks after Hodak spoke. They said he said what they wanted to say.

Hodak warned council that approval of Sheetz’s transfer request would set a precedent requiring the borough to grant all other applications in the future.

Customers have to be 21 to enter his business, Hodak said, but Sheetz is the only place in town where kids go now.

“At Sheetz you’ll be able to sip a can of beer while you’re waiting for your microwave food to be prepared,” Hodak said. “You can be sipping on a can of beer then go out and pump gas, which literally adds gas to the fire. Think about it. It defies logic. It defies sanity.”

Hodak proposed that beer sales at Sheetz would attract destitute opioid addicts, “lot lizards,” who would hang around in the parking lot and take money to go in and buy beer for minors.

And he challenged Sheetz request as being contrary to the health, safety and morality of Clymer Borough.

“You ask the recovering alcoholic that struggles every day. It might be easy to drive down the road and not look at my bar, it might be easy to drive past a distributor and not look over,” Hodak said. “But will it be as easy to go to Sheetz, which is a necessity to buy gas for his car, and on top of the gas pump there’s a big cardboard cutout of price points advertising a 12-pack of beer, or when he goes into the store and orders his food and he’s 10 feet from their beer cave, and he’s praying that his food can be out quick enough before he relapses and goes to buy that six-pack.”

In response to Hodak’s speech, Kozar called the remarks hyperbole and speculation.

Hodak called on council to uphold the liquor law standard of allowing one license per 1,000 residents, but Kozar said the quota is not a law, only a guideline that requires public hearings when an additional license would exceed the threshold.

With only 1,300 residents and three active restaurant licenses — Hodak’s, Luigi’s and the shuttered Stoneybank Restaurant — Clymer already is over quota.

“So which two of you are going to leave?” Kozar asked.

Kozar also said Hodak incorrectly claimed that Sheetz would have a competitive advantage of buying beer in bulk from a wholesaler inaccessible to the local bars.

“Crap,” Kozar said. “It’s not true and he knows it’s not true. Beer distributors have a certain territory and Sheetz will have to buy from the same distributors that he buys from.

“It comes down to one thing only. He says Sheetz is a big business that’s only in it for the money. What’s he in business for? Does he give away food, does he give beer away? No, he doesn’t. Don’t let him buffalo you,” Kozar told council.

Borough resident Fred Catchpole, an emergency medical technician for Citizens’ Ambulance Service and the pastor of Hope Springs Church in Northern Cambria, said he has patronized the establishments in town, although he doesn’t drink.

He told about treating injured people at traffic accidents resulting from drunken driving.

“My issue is convenience,” Catchpole said. “Why do we want to make it more convenient for people to obtain alcohol and get on the highway, because that’s what they will do when they leave Sheetz. And with all due respect Mr. Hodak, your place too. And Mr. Wincek’s (owner of Clymer Beverage, a beer distributor) and Mr. Tate’s.

“Control will never happen. But it’s not you, it’s the nation we live in that cannot control their alcohol.”

Borough solicitor Wayne Kablack said council plans to vote on the request on June 13.

The council’s approval would allow Sheetz to formally apply for PLCB approval to begin beer sales at the Clymer store.