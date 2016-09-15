Clymer to phase in new manager

CLYMER — Clymer Borough residents will be a seeing an old face about town in a new position.

George Oakes, a Clymer native, will become borough manager over a three-year transitional period. Rob Barto has been a part-time manager for about 10 years and said he’s going to be handing over the reins to someone he believes will be in it for the long haul.

For now, Oakes will be working in the borough every day as assistant borough manager and learning the duties for a smooth transition, Barto said Wednesday. He will also need to earn his sewage and water licenses, which is about a two-year process.

Oakes graduated from Penns Manor Area High School and earned his degree in accounting from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

“That was the other thing we were very careful about was someone with strong ties to Clymer,” Barto said about hiring Oakes in late August.

Oakes has been working since Aug. 24. Clymer Borough council ratified the hire at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The assistant manager position will be eliminated once Oakes takes over as manager.

Barto said one of the advantages in hiring Oakes is that he will not just focus on office work but will be out in the streets working alongside the other borough employees. The borough eliminated a full-time position to make space for Oakes and to keep the employee expenditures neutral.

In other news, Clymer received its $150,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for work at the Sherman Street Park, Barto said. The requirement was about a 15 percent match, but Barto said the borough will end up matching about 50 percent.

He has also applied for a $1.5 million grant for available state multimodal transportation funds. He said Clymer has the support of state Sen. Don White and state Rep. Dave Reed, and he hopes to win the grant to dovetail it with the DCNR grant to work on the park, as well as Sherman and Seventh streets, expand the trail and create a town square to honor veterans and active military personnel. All projects are a part of the borough’s comprehensive recreation plan that was completed in 2011.