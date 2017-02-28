Cobaugh elected to chair Nursing Home Administrator board

Pennsylvania claims a ranking as the fifth largest proportion of senior citizens across the United States. The State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators develops the standards of professional conduct in order to maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of nursing homes.

Indiana County health care professional Kim Cobaugh, RN, MSN, RNC, NHA, was recently elected as Pennsylvania’s chairwoman to the Nursing Home Administrator Board of Directors for 2017.

As chairwoman, Cobaugh will lead the board in the development of new talent to establish elite standards of competence of those seeking licensure in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania; investigate reported misconduct to the welfare of the patients, the staff or the nursing home; and maintain a high level of integrity and performance in the practice of nursing home administration.

State Sen. Don White put forth Cobaugh’s nomination for chairwoman.

This marks her second term serving as a nursing home administrator board member; each term is four years.

For more information about the State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators, visit www.dos.pa.gov.