Colonial sponsors holiday fireworks

COLONIAL TOYOTA recently made a $25,000 commitment to fund five years of fireworks for the Star Spangled Celebration, set this year for July 2 at Mack Park in White Township. Promoting the event Thursday were, standing, from left, Jonathan Mack, J.S. Mack Foundation; CJ Spadafora, Colonial Toyota, with son Charlie Spadafora III; Eric Neal, executive director of the YMCA of Indiana County; Kelsey Doak, YMCA; Audia Boyles, executive director of the Alice Paul House; Shari Topeka, The Open Door; Katrina Kinslow, The Open Door; and Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock. Kneeling in front are Marianne Cubeta, Open Door board member; and Vince Mercuri, executive director of The Open Door. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Organizers are preparing to provide a fun-filled Independence Day celebration set for July 2 at Mack Park in White Township, and their efforts have been bolstered by a donation from an area business.

The Star Spangled Celebration, a charity event, will offer daylong activities and family fun, with gates opening at noon Sunday, July 2.

The Colonial Toyota Fireworks Show will end the evening with a bang at 9:45 p.m.

Colonial Toyota has made a five-year commitment to fund the fireworks at $5,000 per year, for a total donation of $25,000. It is the main corporate sponsor of the event.

This is the second year for the charity celebration, a collaborative fundraiser among The Open Door, Alice Paul House, YMCA of Indiana County and the J.S. Mack Foundation.

Last year, the inaugural event raised nearly $30,000, which was divided among the community organizations, said Vince Mercuri, executive director of The Open Door.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are encouraged at the gate to help offset the cost.

Organizers promise a wide variety of activities, entertainment, food and more.

There will be live entertainment all day at two venues in the park: the grandstand and a side stage.

Performers will be Van Waylon at 1 p.m., Coal Town at 2:30 p.m. and 13 Stories at 4:30 p.m.

In the grandstand, the Summit Worship Team will perform at 7:15 p.m. and a Veterans’ Salute organized by Sheriff Bob Fyock will be at 8:15 p.m., prior to the fireworks.

There will also be a craft/vendor show, basket raffle with 100 baskets, a cash raffle (tickets are $5) for 10 prizes, with a top prize of $2,500, a dunk tank with “local celebrities,” 15 vendors of “fair food” and a Kids Zone with 10 inflatables.

On Saturday, July 1, there will also be a Sheetz 5K race, with registration at 7 a.m. and race time at 8 a.m. at Mack Park.

Parking is free.

Those involved encouraged people to come out to the event for a good time, all for a good cause.

“It was a blast last year,” said Eric Neal, executive director of the YMCA of Indiana County.

For more information, check out the group’s website at www.starspangledcelebration.com or the Star Spangled Celebration Facebook page.