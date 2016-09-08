Coming events to be held

The Gazette presents this brief roundup of dinners, auctions, meetings and other events scheduled in the coming days in the Indiana County area.

MEETING: The AARP Evergreen Chapter #2581 meeting will be held at the Indiana VFW at 1 p.m. Sept. 20. The program, about Lifeline Services, will be presented by Debbie James, Lifeline Program manager from Indiana Regional Medical Center. Visitors and prospective members are welcome to attend.

SCOUTING: Explore what the Cub Scouts are with fun and free activities from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Commodore Fire Hall. The first 15 boys to join Pack 3 of Commodore will pay no registration fee. Call (724) 254-4698 for more information.

REUNION: A reunion will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Black Lick fire hall for anyone who worked in the Indiana Hospital Emergency Department between the years of 1980-99. The event will begin with a social hour from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person (guests are also welcome).

No money will be handled at the door. Additional information can be found on the Facebook page for this event or by contacting Lisa (Divers) Baker at (724) 388-1234 or email gasserbaker@gmail.com or Karen Hill at (724) 388-5856 or email KLH1326@yahoo.com.

Please RSVP by Sept. 21. Mail your check to: Lisa (Divers) Baker, P.O. Box 85, Black Lick, PA 15716.