Coming events to be held

CRAFT SHOW: The Elks are sponsoring a craft show from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Elks Lodge #931, South 13th Street, Indiana. Tables are available for $20 each or a booth space (two tables) for $35. Tables and chairs will be provided until gone. Some electrical outlets will be available. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided during setup from 8 to 9:30 a.m. For more information or to fill out an application, contact Barbara at (724) 463-3858 or indianabarb@hotmail.com.

REUNION: The 61st annual Livermore Reunion will be held at noon Saturday at the Hopewell Methodist Church, Route 217 North, Blairsville. Balloons will mark the driveway. All former residents and friends are encouraged to attend and bring a guest. This will probably be the last reunion. Livermore was dismantled for the building of the Conemaugh Flood Control Dam in the 1950s. For more information, call (724) 639-9146.

REUNION: The Ambrose School Reunion will begin with lunch at noon Saturday at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Wayne Avenue, White Township. For more information, call (814) 938-5612.

VICTORIAN TEA: Enjoy tea? Have a treasured tea set? Interested in Victorian-era history?

Come to the Fall Harvest Ladies Tea on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the historic Clark House with a teacup and the story behind it to share with other guests.

Fall-themed goodies will be served while historian Samantha Barna discusses Victorian period fashions and accessories.

Space is limited, so please call the historical society at (724) 463-9600 to reserve your tickets.

Cost is $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers. Bring your own cup to share if you wish; if not, cups will be provided.

REUNION: The Willard Home School reunion will be held at noon Sept. 22 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, Wayne Avenue, White Township.