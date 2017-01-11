Coming events to be held

DANCE: An old-time round, hoedown square and polka dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Towne Hall, Route 422, Elderton. Music will be by the Ken Burkett Band. All ages are welcome. For more information, call (724) 548-1501.

AUCTION: A Miller Mart auction will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Seward Area Community Center, 1218 Seventh St., Seward. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call (814) 446-4146.

MEETING: AARP Evergreen Chapter #2581 will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Indiana VFW. Carol Zicha will present an exercise program. Visitors and prospective members are welcome to attend.

NO MEETINGS: Through March, the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area will display various flood pictures. There will be no membership meeting in January or February. For more information, call the museum at (724) 459-0580.

DINNER: The Bella Notte spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Calvary Presbyterian Church. The pasta dinner features musical selections by Indiana University of Pennsylvania vocal students. Reservations are required. Call (724) 463-9197. Donations go to benefit the youths’ summer mission trip.