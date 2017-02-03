Coming events to be held

BREAKFAST: An all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will be held from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Dayton Fire Hall, South Poplar Street, Dayton. The cost is $7. For more information, call (814) 257-8874.

AUCTION: A Miller Mart auction will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Seward Area Community Center, 1218 Seventh St., Seward. The kitchen will be open. For more information, call (814) 418-5835.

DANCE: An old time round, hoedown square and polka dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Towne Hall, Route 422, Elderton. Music will be by the Ken Burkett Band. All ages are welcome. For more information, call (724) 548-1501.

MEETING: The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Salvation Army Building, 635 Water St., Indiana. Carol Schurman and Denise Remy will do a presentation on Elegant Depression Glass. Club members are encouraged to bring items from their personal collections. Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to attend. For more information, call (724) 349-8597.