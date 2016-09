The former Delpra’s Cut Rate Sundries, drug store and restaurant in Plumville has been demolished to make room for new business developments in the borough near Routes 85 and 954. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

A house was also torn down and two garages will be demolished.

Plumville Borough Secretary John Anthony said today the borough council has not received any formal plans for new businesses at the site.