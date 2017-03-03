Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Friday, March 3, 2017

Commission explores impact of trauma

on March 03, 2017 10:54 AM
Dr. Ralph May, chief clinical officer at the Community Guidance Center in White Township, spoke Thursday during a workshop titled “Understanding Trauma in Children and Adolescents” at the Indiana Country Club.(Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Sponsored by the Indiana County Community Emergency Planning Committee’s subcommittee on Health and Human Services, the session covered the definition of trauma, how trauma affects children differently than adults, and what adults can do to help.

