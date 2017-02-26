Community celebrates Seuss

From left, Michael Sexton, 4, and Colin Shirley, 3, enjoyed hearing a story by Dr. Seuss read by Kyle Edgar, of Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The community celebrated Dr. Seuss at an annual Literacy Day event at Indiana Free Library on Saturday sponsored by the Indiana County Reading Council, The Indiana Gazette and the library.

The day included snacks and birthday cake, crafts and more. Michael is the son of Traci and Jerome Sexton, of Indiana, and Colin is the son of Maria and Craig Shirley, of Homer City.