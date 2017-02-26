Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Community celebrates Seuss

on February 26, 2017 12:54 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
From left, Michael Sexton, 4, and Colin Shirley, 3, enjoyed hearing a story by Dr. Seuss read by Kyle Edgar, of Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

The community celebrated Dr. Seuss at an annual Literacy Day event at Indiana Free Library on Saturday sponsored by the Indiana County Reading Council, The Indiana Gazette and the library.

From left, Michael Sexton, 4, and Colin Shirley, 3, enjoyed hearing a story by Dr. Seuss read by Kyle Edgar, of Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The day included snacks and birthday cake, crafts and more. Michael is the son of Traci and Jerome Sexton, of Indiana, and Colin is the son of Maria and Craig Shirley, of Homer City.

 

 

Next Article
Reed wins Xfinity race at Daytona
February 26, 2017 12:53 AM
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.