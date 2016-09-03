Community church events announced

Commandment 11 in concert

Commandment 11, a contemporary gospel group from Simpsonville, S.C., will be ministering at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119 South.

The music of Commandment 11 touches the hearts of all age groups. When the ministry began, most of their engagements were at churches, youth events and various retreats.

While those still remain a vital part of the ministry, in 2007 they experienced a dramatic shift in their focus when the Lord began opening doors for them to go into prisons and drug and alcohol recovery centers.

In these environments they have the opportunity to let inmates and addicts know that there is forgiveness and cleansing available to them through the Cross of Jesus Christ.

The group now spends over 60 percent of its time on the road doing missions work in these desperate settings. The public is invited to attend this special service.

Annual service

MARION CENTER — The historic Spruce Grove Wesleyan Methodist Church will hold its annual service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1055 Wrigden Run Road, Marion Center.

The Rev. William Cope, denomination president, will be the guest speaker.

Family band in concert

VINTONDALE — The Weaver Believer Survival Revival family band will minister during the 10:45 a.m. service Sept. 11 at the Blacklick Community Church 1453 Bracken Road, Vintondale.

The band sings and plays a unique mixture of bluegrass, Southern gospel and country music. Their banjos, guitars, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and acoustic bass instruments allow them to move in the different circles with a high energy, fast tempo, toe-tapping type of sound.

Back to church Sunday

Harvest Community Church invites people who don’t currently attend a church anymore to come back and give it another try at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at the church, 699 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

9/11 service

The 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is rapidly approaching and the East Mahoning Baptist Church near Commodore plans a celebration and remembrance service at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 11.

Members from Citizens’ Ambulance Service will be honored for their service to the community and those who served at ground zero during that tragic event will share their stories.

Local volunteer fire departments will also be invited and recognized for their service to the community.

Turkey dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a turkey dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 11 in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Study of ‘The Story!’

MARION CENTER — A study of “The Story!” will be held Sept. 11 to May 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Marion Center.

God goes to great lengths to rescue lost and hurting people. That is what “The Story!” is all about — the story of the Bible, God’s great love affair with humanity.

Carefully selected verses from the Bible are organized chronologically from Genesis to Revelation. Through the study you will come to understand God’s story and how your story intersects with it.

The study will encompass Sunday morning worship, Sunday school and several small group studies. The small group study is a way to dig a little deeper into study and discussion.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 397- 8110 or visit www.marionpres.org.

Movie showing

Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, White Township, will hold a showing of “War Room” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 11.

Gospel performance

The McCloskey Family Singers are presenting a patriotic tribute to our country and to those who served by preaching and singing the Gospel across America.

They will be at Beacon Independent Baptist Church, 736 Lincoln Ave., Bolivar, at 6 p.m. Sept. 15.

For more information, call (843) 676-5191.

Shane & Shane in concert

Shane & Shane will be in concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at Graystone Church, 640 Church St., Indiana.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 12 have free admission with a paid adult. Tickets are available at www.graystonepc.org or by calling (724) 349-5556.

Christos Clothes Closet

HOMER CITY — The Christos Clothes Closet scheduled for Sept. 17 has been canceled, and is rescheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15 . There will be a large selection of adult and children’s clothing, all free of charge. Use the red door behind the Dollar General Store for entry. Call (724) 479-2695 to verify time and date.

Turkey dinner

MARION CENTER — Marion Center Presbyterian Church will hold its annual turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 6 to 12.

Proceeds benefit the Church Mission and Maintenance Funds.

CrossOver in concert

HOMER CITY — New Hope Bible Fellowship, 8109 Route 286 West, Homer City, will host the Southern Gospel group CrossOver, from Mahaffey, at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 915-8120.

‘Totally ’80s Ladies Night Out’

The “Totally ’80s Ladies Night Out” will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., Third Floor, Indiana. Come as you are or dress like the ’80s.

Blessing of the animals

APOLLO — A blessing of the animals will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the picnic pavilion on the grounds of Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road, Apollo.

All animals and their humans are welcome. A brief time for treats will be held following the blessing.

Chicken ‘n biscuit dinner

APOLLO — A chicken ‘n biscuit dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road, Apollo.

The menu includes chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

The cost is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under. Takeouts are an additional 50 cents.

The facility is handicapped-accessible. For more information, contact the church at (724) 478-1528.

Bus trip

Harvest Community Church has a few seats available for a coach bus trip Oct. 7 to the Samson Drama at Sight and Sound Theater, Lancaster.

The cost of $100 includes the bus trip and theater. Lunch and dinner stops will be made and are at the discretion of each participant.

The bus will leave and return on the same day.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 548-5643 or visit www.harvestpa.org.

Scrapbook- and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook- and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for three meals or $28 for two meals.

Beginners and those experienced are both welcome.

Register before Oct. 1 by calling Julie at (724) 840-2704.

Roast beef dinner

MARION CENTER — Marion Center Presbyterian Church will hold a fall roast beef dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29.

Cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 6 to 12.

Proceeds benefit the Church Mission and Maintenance funds.

Holiday home party and craft show

PENN RUN — Registrations are now being accepted for a holiday home party and craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

A silent auction will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and a pie auction will be held at noon.

A homemade soup and bake sale and concessions will be available throughout the day.

For information about registration or payment, contact Lori Fackler at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com or call prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929.

Vendor and craft show

CLARKSBURG — The Trinity Presbyterian Church Women’s Association will hold a vendor and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

Vendors will be limited to one vendor per company. Crafters are welcome.

Tables will be $15, with additional tables for $10 each. There will be a $5 space fee for each rack you bring. Vendors and crafters are requested to give an item valued between $15 and $25 for the ticket raffle that will be conducted.

Tables and chairs will be provided for each vendor/crafter.

Homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks, coffee and water will be available.

There also will be a cookie box sale and a bake sale.

The deadline to apply for space is Oct. 15. The application is available at www.clarksburgtrinitypres.org.

For information or to obtain an application, contact Janet at (724) 639-3382 or murphy436@comcast.net.

Craft show

Vendors are needed for a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. An 8-foot table is available for $25.

To reserve a space, call (724) 254-3003.