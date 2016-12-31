Community church events announced

Benefit hog roast

Children & Youth for Christ will host a benefit hog roast at 1 p.m. today at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, Old Route 119, Indiana.

A pulled pork sandwich platter is $5, and a pulled pork meal is $8. Takeouts are an additional 50 cents.

New Year’s event

KITTANNING — Students in grades 7 through 12 can ring in the new year with Harvest Community Church’s CRAVE from 7 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Sunday at the church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.

There will be giant inflatables, competitions, video games, food, music with special guest Red Letter Hymnal and more.

The cost is $10 at the door or online at harvestpa.org.

The event is sponsored by CRAVE student ministries.

New Year’s Eve service

New Year’s Eve celebration and concert

A New Year’s Eve celebration will begin at 7 p.m. today at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119, White Township.

Musical guests will be the Faithful Friends Quartet, of Homer City. Following the service, there will be snacks and a movie. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be received.

Pasta buffet

PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. The menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, sausage sauce, Alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend, salad, bread and desserts.

For more information, call (724) 463-0420.

Service

BOLIVAR — All are welcome to join Jim and Terry Bracelin, of Silent Word Ministries, as they bring the gospel of Jesus Christ to the deaf. A service will be held at 9:45 a.m. Jan. 8 at Beacon Independent Baptist Church, 736 Lincoln Ave., lower level of K and K Flower Shop in Bolivar, with Pastor Paul Lint.

Swiss steak dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 8 in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for ages 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Children’s choir

DAYTON — The Dayton Community Children’s Choir will begin Feb. 9. This is an after-school children’s ministry that is open to children from grades 2 through 6.

Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. more than 80 children come to learn about Christ. They receive a snack then go to music, Bible study, crafts or recreation.

If you have a child living in the Dayton area and you wish to have them enrolled, contact the office at (814) 257-8951.