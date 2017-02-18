Community church events announced

Bible study for women

A six-session Bible study, “The Missional Motherhood Study,” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning today at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, Indiana.

The study looks to Scripture for evidence of God’s mission for motherhood and his greater purpose for each and every woman.

The cost is $13 (for the book) with child care provided. For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org.

Music and singing

A morning of music and singing will be held this Sunday at Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana. The worship service begins at 11 a.m.

All are invited to explore the expression of faith through music and singing. There will be music from choirs, bells, violin and organ. A tour of the Moller organ will follow the service for those interested.

For more information, visit www.calvarychurchpa.com.

Tibetan New Year’s celebration

Karma Thegsum Choling of Indiana County, a traditional Tibetan meditation center, will celebrate Tibetan Losar, the Tibetan New Year of the Bird/Rooster, at 10 a.m. Feb. 25 at KTC’s new location, 655 Church St., Suite E324, third floor of the R&P Building, Indiana.

The celebration begins with a Chenrezig meditation practice that promotes compassion for oneself and the community. The celebration continues at 11 a.m. with a rice and tea ceremony and concludes at 11:30 a.m. with a fire offering that helps in alleviating obstacles for the new year.

The Losar celebration is free and open to the public. All faith traditions and children are welcome.

For more information, visit www.indianacountyktc.org or call (724) 762-0687.

Italian chicken dinner

ISELIN — An Italian chicken dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Iselin Community Church, Iselin.

Spaghetti dinner

LEWISVILLE — An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12. Proceeds benefit the youth fund. Takeouts are available.

Pasta buffet

PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 11. The menu includes spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, sausage sauce, Alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend, salad, bread and desserts.

For more information, call (724) 463-0420.

Gospel meeting

SALTSBURG — The Aultman Baptist Church will host the Saltsburg community gospel meeting March 6 to 10 at the Salt Center, 718 Pine St., Saltsburg.

The March 10 meeting will focus on youth, including games and food. Come for a week of praise, prayer and preaching with evangelist Abraham E. Kline.

For more information, call (724) 599-6974 or email abrahamkline@gmail.com.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals.

For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.