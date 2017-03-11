Community church events announced

Turkey dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a turkey dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Hymn sing

PENN RUN — The Indiana/Cambria County hymn and gospel sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Maple Grove Church of God, Laurel Run, Road, Penn Run. Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.

Lenten soup luncheons

Lenten soup luncheons open to the entire community will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays during Lent at Zion Lutheran Church, Sixth and Church streets, Indiana.

Three different soups, including a vegetarian selection, are offered, along with Carol Guba’s artisan bread and dessert. Takeouts are available.

Diners are asked to make free-will offerings to benefit the church’s food pantry, which serves hundreds of community members each month.

This Tuesday’s soup menu includes zucchini soup with pasta, chicken enchilada soup and firecracker chili.

Ladies luncheon

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee will host the free monthly ladies luncheon at noon Tuesday at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Lenten luncheons

DERRY — The Derry Area Ministerial will hold Lenten luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each luncheon will be followed by a short worship service. The schedule follows:

• Wednesday at St. Joseph

• March 22 at Derry First United Methodist Church

• March 29 at Derry Presbyterian

• April 5 at Derry First United Methodist Church

Grit Guys Lenten Bible studies

The Grit Guys invite men from the greater Indiana community to a series of Bible studies, “By the Name of Jesus,” based on Acts 4:10, Fridays during Lent, in the back dining room of Eat’n Park Restaurant, Oakland Avenue, White Township.

Free coffee will be served at 6:45 a.m. The teaching begins at 7 a.m., and a “Dutch treat” breakfast can be ordered at 7:30 a.m.

Participating teachers include:

• Friday, Pastor Jackie Greene

• March 24, Pastor Prewitt Duncan

• March 31, Pastor Tim Beitzel

• April 7, to be announced

The Grit Guys will not meet April 14, the morning of the annual YMCA Good Friday breakfast. For information on the Grit Guys program, contact J.D. Varner at (724) 463-0707.

Lenten dinners

KENT — Lenten dinners will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, through April 7, in the parish hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, Route 286 West, Kent.

Fish, seafood and pierogi dinners with all the trimmings will be available.

The cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under.

All are welcome. For more information, call (724) 479-3881.

Fish fry

CLYMER — The Heilwood Church of the Resurrection will hold a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Clymer Social Hall, 349 Morris St., Clymer.

The menu includes baked or fried fish, pierogies, halushki, green beans, coleslaw, roll, dessert and beverage. The children’s menu includes baked or fried fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans, applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and a free fish meal for ages under 6. Takeouts are available. All are invited.

Candy Easter eggs

Hopewell Methodist Church is making its homemade candy Easter eggs. The kinds available are all nut, maple nut, coconut and peanut butter. Eggs are available in either milk chocolate or white chocolate.

The cost for a half-pound is $5 and 1 pound is $10. To order, call Jodi Cunkelman at (724) 459-0127 or Elaine Harris at (724) 549- 6803.

Christos Clothes Closet

HOMER CITY — Christos Clothes Closet at Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., Homer City, will be open from 10 a.m. to noon March 18.

There will be a large selection of adult and children’s clothing, all free of charge.

Use the red door behind the Dollar General Store for entry.

Call (724) 479-2695 to verify time and date.

Pierogie, holupki and haluski sale

HOMER CITY — SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City is having a pierogie, holupki and haluski sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18.

Pierogies are $9 a dozen frozen. Holupki are $12 for six or $20 for 10, cooked and frozen. Haluski, with homemade noodles, is $6 a quart.

Family movie night

A free family movie night begins at 6 p.m. March 18 at Harvest Community Church — Indiana Campus, 699 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

The movie will be “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.” Snacks will be provided.

Jacobs Brothers in concert

The Jacobs Brothers, of Dillsburg, will appear in concert at Bible Baptist Church, 6280 Route 286 East, Indiana, at 6 p.m. March 25.

The Jacobs Brothers, veterans of gospel music, are dedicated to the ministry of spreading the Gospel through music.

The group is comprised of two brothers, Bob and Mike Jacobs, who are original members of the group that started in East Berlin in 1962. The third member, Mike Lawver, joined in 1972 and comes from McClure.

‘Train Station’

Every Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church, Downtown Indiana, children in kindergarten through grade 5 can experience children’s worship in a whole new way called The Train Station.

Parents can check in their children upstairs in the Fellowship Hall between 10:45 and 11 a.m. then can enjoy coffee and conversation in the welcome center prior to the 11 a.m. service.

The Train Station program begins at 11 a.m. There the kids will enjoy singing, dancing and learning a Bible lesson.

Prior to the Train’s departure, they will return to their “Train Cars” to discuss the morning’s message with the teacher until they are picked up from “The Station” by their parents.

For more information, go to www.indianagrace.org under children’s ministry.

Roll sale

HOMER CITY — St. Mary’s Holy Protection Byzantine Catholic Church is having a nut, poppy seed and apricot roll sale April 3 at the church, 279 Yellow Creek St., Homer City. No pickups before 3 p.m.

To order, call (724) 840-7673, email judyholliday@gmail.com or notify Judy on Facebook before March 24. Please leave a phone number.

Indoor sale

NICKTOWN — An indoor yard, book and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas Church Hall, Saint Henry Street, Nicktown.

Proceeds benefit Northern Cambria Catholic School. For more information, call (814) 948-8900.

Ham dinner

MARION CENTER — A ham dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 25 at the Marion Center Presbyterian Church.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 6 to 12. Takeouts are available at no extra cost. Proceeds benefit the Church Mission and Maintenance Fund.

‘Woman 2 Woman’ conference to be held

DAYTON — A “Woman 2 Woman” conference, “A Crown of Splendor,” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 1 at the Dayton United Methodist Church.

Registration before March 26 is $8. Registration at the door will be $10. For more information or to register ahead of time, contact Lori Moore at (814) 257-8545.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals.

For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.

Limited openings for preschool

ELDERTON — Butterfly Hill Preschool at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., has limited openings for the 2017-18 school year, starting in September.

The Christian-based preschool has the following openings:

• Classes for 3-year-olds from 8:50 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:20 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Toddler Time for 2-year-olds from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Pre-K classes for 4-year-olds are currently full, but a waiting list will be compiled for any openings.

For more information or a registration form, call (724) 354-3118, (724) 354-2978 or (724) 801-8447.