Community church events planned

Salisbury steak dinner

ISELIN — Iselin Community Church will hold a Salisbury steak dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Roast beef dinner

UREY — A roast beef dinner will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church, Urey.

The menu includes roast beef, holubki, halushki, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, green beans, apple sauce, bottled water and dessert.

The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 10 and free for age 5 and under. Dinners will be packaged to go; however, everyone is welcome to stay and dine in the parish hall.

Money management course

St. Bernard Church in White Township will offer a free preview and Q&A session of Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University, which applies biblical principles to money management, at 7 p.m. Monday at the church.

The nine-week course gives participants access to online tools and personal support for financial freedom and a real plan to conquer debt. The course is $100 per couple and begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the St. Bernard Church social hall.

To register or for more information, call (724) 465-4918 or 349-2153 or email eugebecthomas@gmail.com or breezy2888@yahoo.com.

Joyce Igo in concert

Joyce Igo will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township.

Igo is a Southern Gospel singer and songwriter from West Virginia. She began a full-time solo music ministry in 1992. She has been singing from Arizona to Maine and Canada to Florida.

Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend. For more information, visit www.indianachurch.com or call (724) 465-9911.

9/11 service

The 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is rapidly approaching and the East Mahoning Baptist Church near Commodore plans a celebration and remembrance service at 10:45 a.m. Sept. 11.

Members from Citizens’ Ambulance Service will be honored for their service to the community and those who served at ground zero during that tragic event will share their story.

Local volunteer fire departments will also be invited and recognized for their service to the community.

Study of “The Story!”

MARION CENTER — A study of “The Story!” will be held Sept. 11 to May 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Marion Center.

God goes to great lengths to rescue lost and hurting people. That is what “The Story!” is all about — the story of the Bible, God’s great love affair with humanity.

Carefully selected verses from the Bible are organized chronologically from Genesis to Revelation. Through the study you will come to understand God’s story and how your story intersects with it.

The study will encompass Sunday morning worship, Sunday school and several small group studies. The small group study is a way to dig a little deeper into study and discussion.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 397- 8110 or visit www.marionpres.org.

Bus trip

Harvest Community Church has a few seats available for a coach bus trip Oct. 7 to the Samson Drama at Sight and Sound Theater, Lancaster.

The cost of $100 includes the bus trip and theater. Lunch and dinner stops will be made and are at the discretion of each participant.

The bus will leave and return on the same day.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 548-5643 or visit www.harvestpa.org.

Scrapbook- and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook- and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for three meals or $28 for two meals. Beginners and those experienced are both welcome.

Register before Oct. 1 by calling Julie at (724) 840-2704.

Holiday home party and craft show

PENN RUN — Registrations are now being accepted for a holiday home party and craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

A silent auction will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and a pie auction will be held at noon. A homemade soup and bake sale and concessions will be available throughout the day.

For information about registration or payment, contact Lori Fackler at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com or call prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929.

Vendor and craft show

CLARKSBURG — The Trinity Presbyterian Church Women’s Association will hold a vendor and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

Vendors will be limited to one vendor per company. Crafters are welcome. Tables will be $15, with additional tables for $10 each. There will be a $5 space fee for each rack you bring. Vendors and crafters are requested to give an item valued between $15 and $25 for the ticket raffle that will be conducted.

Tables and chairs will be provided for each vendor/crafter.

Homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks, coffee and water will be available. There also will be a cookie box sale and a bake sale.

The deadline to apply for space is Oct. 15. The application is available at www.clarksburgtrinitypres.org.

For information or to obtain an application, contact Janet at (724) 639-3382 or murphy436@comcast.net.

Craft show

Vendors are needed for a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. An 8-foot table is available for $25.

To reserve a space, call (724) 254-3003.