Community church events planned

Orthodox Christmas services

HOMER CITY — SS. Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, Homer City, will hold the following Orthodox Christmas services:

• Divine Liturgy — Sunday before Theophany, 10 a.m. Sunday

• Theophany Eve supper (strict fast), 6 p.m. Wednesday

• Vigil service for Theophany, commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ with the blessing of water, 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Hoagie sale

SHELOCTA — The Shelocta Community Presbyterian Men’s Group is sponsoring a hoagie sale.

Pickup is between 9 and 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Shelocta Presbyterian Church. Orders must be placed no later than Jan. 22.

The cost is $8 for an 18-inch hoagie. Onions are packaged separately.

For orders or more information, call (724) 349-4402 or (724) 465-7025.

Children’s choir

DAYTON — Dayton Community Children’s Choir will begin Feb. 9. This is an after-school children’s ministry that is open to children from grades 2 through 6.

Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. more than 80 children come to learn about Christ. They receive a snack then go to music, Bible study, crafts or recreation.

If you have a child living in the Dayton area and you wish to have them enrolled, contact the office at (814) 257-8951.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 22 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals.

For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.