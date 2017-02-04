Community church events planned

Pennsylvania Dutch chicken buffet

PENN RUN — A Pennsylvania Dutch chicken buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 to 11. The menu includes chicken gravy with chicken chunks, waffles, biscuits, noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetable, two prepared salads, scalloped pineapple, desserts and beverages.

For more information, call (724) 463-0420.

Congregational meeting

RURAL VALLEY — A congregational meeting will be held immediately following the 9:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at NuValley Presbyterian Church, Rural Valley.

The purpose is to review year-end financial reports, receive the reports of the auditing committee and transact any other permissible business.

Dockets will be available next week in the narthex. For more information, call (724) 783-6561.

Swiss steak dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 12 in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Ladies luncheon

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee will host the free monthly ladies luncheon at noon Feb. 14 at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Bible study for women

A six-session bible study, “The Missional Motherhood Study,” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Feb. 18 at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, Indiana.

The study looks to Scripture for evidence of God’s mission for motherhood and His greater purpose for each and every woman.

The cost is $13 (for the book) with child care provided. For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals. For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.