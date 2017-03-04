Community church events planned

Lenten soup luncheons

Lenten soup luncheons open to the entire community will be held from noon to 1 p.m. beginning Tuesday and for the next four Tuesdays in Lent at Zion Lutheran Church, Sixth and Church streets, Indiana.

Three different soups, including a vegetarian selection, are offered, along with Carol Guba’s artisan bread and dessert. Take-outs are available.

Diners are asked to make free-will offerings to benefit the church’s food pantry, which serves the entire community.

This Tuesday’s soup menu includes pumpkin black bean soup (vegetarian); roasted garlic broth with chicken; spinach and rice; and lentil and bacon soup.

Lenten luncheons

DERRY — The Derry Area Ministerial will hold Lenten luncheons from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays during Lent. Each luncheon will be followed by a short worship service. The schedule follows:

• Wednesday at St. Martin

• March 15 at St. Joseph

• March 22 at Derry First United Methodist Church

• March 29 at Derry Presbyterian

• April 5 at Derry First United Methodist Church

Grit Guys Lenten Bible studies

The Grit Guys invite men from the greater Indiana community to a series of Bible studies, “By the Name of Jesus,” based on Acts 4:10, Fridays during Lent, in the back dining room of Eat’n Park Restaurant, Oakland Avenue, White Township.

Free coffee will be served at 6:45 a.m. The teaching begins at 7 a.m., and a “Dutch treat” breakfast can be ordered at 7:30 a.m.

Participating teachers include:

• Friday, Pastor Ray Degenkolb

• March 17, Pastor Jackie Greene

• March 24, Pastor Prewitt Duncan

• March 31, Pastor Tim Beitzel

• April 7, to be announced

The Grit Guys will not meet April 14, the morning of the annual YMCA Good Friday breakfast. For information on the Grit Guys program, contact J.D. Varner at (724) 463-0707.

Ladies luncheon

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee will host the free monthly ladies luncheon at noon March 14 at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Lenten dinners

KENT — Lenten dinners will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, through April 7, in the parish hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, Route 286 West, Kent.

Fish, seafood and pierogi dinners with all the trimmings will be available.

The cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under.

All are welcome. For more information, call (724) 479-3881.

Candy Easter eggs

Hopewell Methodist Church is making its homemade candy Easter eggs. The kinds available are all nut, maple nut, coconut and peanut butter. Eggs are available in either milk chocolate or white chocolate.

The cost for a half-pound is $5 and 1 pound is $10. To order, call Jodi Cunkelman at (724) 459-0127 or Elaine Harris at (724) 549- 6803.

Swiss steak dinner

RURAL VALLEY — A St. Patrick’s Day Swiss steak dinner will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. March 11 in the NuValley Fellowship Hall, 901 Main St., Rural Valley.

The menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, corn, coleslaw, roll, dessert and beverage. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under. No extra charge for take-outs.

Tickets can be purchase in advance by calling (724) 783-6561, (724) 783-7036 or (724) 783-6982. There is no guarantee of availability at the door. Proceeds benefit the Presbyterian Women’s Mission Projects.

Turkey dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a turkey dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 12 in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Take-outs are available.

Christos Clothes Closet

HOMER CITY — Christos Clothes Closet at Homer City United Presbyterian Church, 40 E. Elm St., Homer City, will be open from 10 a.m. to noon March 18.

There will be a large selection of adult and children’s clothing, all free of charge.

Use the red door behind the Dollar General Store for entry.

Call (724) 479-2695 to verify time and date.

Family movie night

A free family movie night begins at 6 p.m. March 18 at Harvest Community Church — Indiana Campus, 699 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

The movie will be “The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe.” Snacks will be provided.

Indoor sale

NICKTOWN — An indoor yard, book and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at St. Nicholas Church Hall, Saint Henry Street, Nicktown.

Proceeds benefit Northern Cambria Catholic School. For more information, call (814) 948-8900.

Limited openings for preschool

ELDERTON — Butterfly Hill Preschool at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., has limited openings for the 2017-18 school year, starting in September.

The Christian-based preschool has the following openings:

• Classes for 3-year-olds from 8:50 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:20 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Toddler Time for 2-year-olds from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays

• Pre-K classes for 4-year-olds are currently full, but a waiting list will be compiled for any openings.

For more information or a registration form, call (724) 354-3118, (724) 354-2978 or (724) 801-8447.