Community church events planned

on May 27, 2017 10:45 AM

on May 27, 2017 10:45 AM

Spaghetti dinner

ISELIN — A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Iselin Community Church.

Centennial schedule

CLYMER — The Clymer Christian and Missionary Alliance Church will hold its centennial celebration in the month of May with former pastors and families offering the Sunday sermons. Each Sunday service begins at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon in the lower level of the church.

This Sunday the Rev. Erick Adams, who served the Clymer Alliance from July 1994 to January 1998, will deliver the sermon.

All are welcome to come and enjoy the fellowship.

Memorial Day services

CLYMER — Special Memorial Day services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Pine Flats Church of God, 1663 Route 580, Clymer. There will be no evening services.

There will be special guest speakers, a special tribute to Scott Henry, special music, recognition of all branches of the military, poetry, a bagpiper, a display of military memorabilia and more.

For more information, call Pastor Tim at (724) 840-0404, Lill at (724) 840-0504 or Kay at (814) 743-9010.

Car wash and bake sale

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Christian Education and Youth Groups are holding a car wash and bake sale from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in the church parking lot, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

All of the proceeds will send the kids to church camp. For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Guest speaker

The Rev. Sanjay Gawali, of Mumbai, India, will be the guest speaker at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Independent Traditional Holiness Church, 5065 Ferguson Road, Indiana.

The Rev. Gawali will share the work of Child Development Centers in the slum districts of Mumbai. Learn how to get involved in Mumbai, providing children with education and meals, training women to create and sustain their own business, and how the CDC has provided clean drinking water to the community.

For more information, contact the Rev. Charles Williamson at (724) 459-5944.

Women’s conference

CHERRY TREE — A women’s conference, “The Emerging of the Lioness,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. June 3 at Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, Cherry Tree.

There will be a meet and greet with a light breakfast June 3 and a break for lunch at noon.

Speakers will be worship leader Lisa Marie Ritz, Carolyn Lopez Gonzalez, Pastor Nicole Balzer and Christie Jordan.

Please register by May 30, by calling (814) 743-5532. There is no registration fee, but donations are appreciated in advance or can be given the day of the conference.

Indoor yard sale

PENN RUN — The Penn Run Church of the Brethren annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

Lunch will be available.

There will be many vendors, a bake sale and the church yard sale. Some items include 8-foot-long heavy tables, clothing (children’s, adult and maternity), potted plants, Longaberger baskets, designer purses, a 12-volt Marlboro cooker, sewn and crocheted items, wedding décor, scrapbooking supplies, a Verizon tablet, Pack & Play and Lil’ Tike Slide items, diapers, children’s books, a high chair, toys, blocks, riding toys, a picnic table, baby gates, nap mats, children’s CDs, housewares and miscellaneous items.

For more information, call (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or (724) 463-0420.

Drug addiction workshop

SHELOCTA — A drug addiction workshop, “Helping, Hoping, Healing: A Faithful Response to Persons and Families Dealing with Drug Addiction,” will be held from 6 to 8:45 p.m. June 6 in the social hall at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta.

The speaker will be the Rev. Drew Himes, a licensed social worker, emergency medical technician and pastor at Plumville and Atwood Presbyterian churches.

The workshop provides tools for those who want to understand and care for an addicted person. Learn how drugs impact the thinking process and physical condition.

For more information, call (724) 354-2352.

Flea market

BLAIRSVILLE — A flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at Abundant Grace Assembly of God, 1147 Old William Penn Highway, Blairsville.

There will be a bake sale. Food and drinks will be available. Tables are available for rent at $15 each by calling Suzy at (724) 961-2370.

Yard sale

PENN RUN — A multi-family yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at the Penn Run Wesleyan Church, 2315 Route 553, Penn Run.

There will also be a car wash and bake sale.

Proceeds benefit the church’s children’s programs. For more information, call (724) 254-9689.

Strawberry festival and bazaar

LEWISVILLE — The Ebenezer strawberry festival and bazaar will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. June 10 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville. Follow signs off Route 217 North at Newport Road out of Blairsville and off Route 286 by Jacksonville Family Medicine.

There will be ice cream and strawberries, potato salad, baked beans, homemade baked goods, lamb sandwiches, hot dogs, ham barbecue and sausage. There will also be a basket raffle and used book sale.

Ladies luncheon

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee will host the free monthly ladies luncheon at noon June 13 at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Vacation Bible school

BLAIRSVILLE — A Vacation Bible school, “Beyond the Castle Doors,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 19 to 22 at Abundant Grace Assembly of God, 1147 Old William Penn Highway, Blairsville.

There will be Bible lessons, skits, snacks, songs, puppets, chalk talks and prizes.

Weather permitting, there will be a slip and slide and bonfire June 22.

For more information, contact children’s Pastor Lorraine Henry at (724) 639-8387.

Dan Schall concert/picnic

SHELOCTA — Dan Schall will be in concert June 24 outdoors at Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, 182 S. Ridge Road, Shelocta. A covered dish picnic begins at 6 p.m., and Dan will begin to sing at 7 p.m.

Dan endured a severe speech impediment during his teen years. The anger and frustration that controlled his life was released one night when he realized that Jesus Christ died for all his trials and pain. His CDs will be available at the concert. A free-will offering to support Dan’s ministry will be collected.

Meats for the covered dish picnic will be provided and grilled by members of the Evangelism Committee and their helpers. The public is invited.

For more information, call (724) 354-2352 or visit www.DanSchall.org.

Dare to Share Live

KITTANNING — Dare to Share Live will be held from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The event is being broadcast from Denver to over 50 locations nationwide. Thousands of teenagers and adult leaders will be inspired and equipped to share the good news of the Gospel, then released into the communities to share the message and serve with love.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at www.harvestpa.org or www.dare2sharelive.org.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 548-5643, info@harvestpa.org or visit www.harvestpa.org.