Community church events scheduled

Guest speaker

Sherri Danae will present the 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning service at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren, 3711 Purchase Line Road, Clymer.

She will present the message and song. Danae has performed at Son Day in the Park and various other events. The public is invited to attend.

Sunday school starts at 9:30 a.m.

Revival services

Homer City Church of the Nazarene will be holding revival services Sunday to Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Gary Bond from Sturgis, Minn.

Lunch to follow service

A lunch will follow the 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Come to the service and stay for lunch. Bring a friend and a dish to share.

Family band in concert

VINTONDALE — The Weaver Believer Survival Revival family band will minister during the 10:45 a.m. service Sunday at the Blacklick Community Church 1453 Bracken Road, Vintondale.

The band sings and plays a unique mixture of bluegrass, Southern gospel and country music. Their banjos, guitars, fiddle, mandolin, upright bass and acoustic bass instruments allow them to move in the different circles with a high-energy, fast-tempo, toe-tapping type of sound.

Back to church Sunday

Harvest Community Church invites people who don’t currently attend a church anymore to come back and give it another try at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 699 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

9/11 service

The 15th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, is rapidly approaching and the East Mahoning Baptist Church near Commodore plans a celebration and remembrance service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Members from Citizens’ Ambulance Service will be honored for their service to the community and those who served at ground zero during that tragic event will share their stories.

Local volunteer fire departments will also be invited and recognized for their service to the community.

Turkey dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a turkey dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Hymn sing

NEW FLORENCE — The Indiana/ Cambria County Hymn and Gospel Sing will be held Sunday at the Church of God, 13791 Route 259, New Florence. Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.

Study of ‘The Story!’

MARION CENTER — A study of “The Story!” will be held Sunday through May 14 at the Presbyterian Church of Marion Center.

God goes to great lengths to rescue lost and hurting people. That is what “The Story!” is all about — the story of the Bible, God’s great love affair with humanity.

Carefully selected verses from the Bible are organized chronologically from Genesis to Revelation. Through the study you will come to understand God’s story and how your story intersects with it.

The study will encompass Sunday morning worship, Sunday school and several small group studies. The small group study is a way to dig a little deeper into study and discussion.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 397- 8110 or visit www.marionpres.org.

Gospel performance

The McCloskey Family Singers are presenting a patriotic tribute to our country and to those who served by preaching and singing the Gospel across America.

They will be at Beacon Independent Baptist Church, 736 Lincoln Ave., at 6 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, call (843) 676-5191.

Shane & Shane in concert

Shane & Shane will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at Graystone Church, 640 Church St., Indiana.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $12 at the door. Children under 12 have free admission with a paid adult. Tickets are available at www.graystonepc.org or by calling (724) 349-5556.

Christos Clothes Closet

HOMER CITY — The Christos Clothes Closet scheduled for Sept. 17 has been canceled, and is rescheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15. There will be a large selection of adult and children’s clothing, all free of charge. Use the red door behind the Dollar General Store for entry. Call (724) 479-2695 to verify time and date.

Roast beef & holupki dinner

Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, corner of Tanoma Road and Route 286 East, Rayne Township, will hold a roast beef and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 18.

Cost is $10 for adults, $3 for children age 5-12 and free for children 4 and younger.

There will be a fast takeout line. The public is welcome.

The last dinner of 2016 will be Oct. 16.

Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish

The Black Lick Circuit and Blairsville First United Methodist churches recently joined together to form the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, led by senior pastor Brett Dinger, associate pastor Dawn Krishart and Dan Cunkelman.

Beginning Sept. 18, the following churches will meet at the designated times for Sunday morning worship:

• Blairsville First United Methodist Church, 50 Walnut St., Blairsville: Praise and prayer in the chapel, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 9:15; worship in the sanctuary, 10:30

• Torrance United Methodist Church, 168 Brinker St., Torrance: Service, 9:30 a.m.

• Hopewell United Methodist Church, 150 Hopewell Road, Blairsville: Worship, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30

• Black Lick United Methodist Church, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick: Worship, 11:10 a.m.; Sunday school, 10

Connect Church, 2134 Route 22 West, Blairsville, begins its weekly evening worship today at 6:30.

Fall revival

CHERRY TREE — A fall revival will be held at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sept. 18 and 7 p.m. Sept 19 to 21 at the Lighthouse, Morning Star Ministries, 4886 Route 240, Cherry Tree, one mile past the Cookport fairgrounds.

The theme is “Divine Healing, the Power of Faith.” The special guest evangelist will be Jan Aldridge, of Nashville, Tenn.

Pastors Ken and Wilda Brown invite all. For more information, call (814) 948-5765, (724) 254-2991 or (814) 948-6767.

Turkey dinner

MARION CENTER — Marion Center Presbyterian Church will hold its annual turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 6 to 12.

Proceeds benefit the Church Mission and Maintenance funds.

CrossOver in concert

HOMER CITY — New Hope Bible Fellowship, 8109 Route 286 West, Homer City, will host the Southern Gospel group CrossOver, from Mahaffey, at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 25.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 915-8120.

‘Totally ’80s Ladies Night Out’

The “Totally ’80s Ladies Night Out” will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., Third Floor, Indiana. Come as you are or dress like the ’80s.

Blessing of the animals

APOLLO — A blessing of the animals will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the picnic pavilion on the grounds of Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road, Apollo.

All animals and their humans are welcome. A brief time for treats will be held following the blessing.

Chicken ’n’ biscuit dinner

APOLLO — A chicken ’n’ biscuit dinner will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Spring Church Lutheran Church, 3623 Lutheran Church Road, Apollo.

The menu includes chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and beverage.

The cost is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under. Takeouts are an additional 50 cents.

The facility is handicapped-accessible. For more information, contact the church at (724) 478-1528.

'Trash to Treasure'

St. Anne’s Byzantine Catholic Church is having a “Trash to Treasure” event from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 in the lower level of the church, 360 Franklin St., Clymer.

There will be lots of treasures (slightly used items) to purchase, excluding clothing.

There also will be hot dogs, kielbasa sandwiches, beverages and baked goods for sale.

All are welcome.

Bus trip

Harvest Community Church has a few seats available for a coach bus trip Oct. 7 to the Samson Drama at Sight and Sound Theater, Lancaster.

The cost of $100 includes the bus trip and theater. Lunch and dinner stops will be made and are at the discretion of each participant.

The bus will leave and return on the same day.

For more information, call the church office at (724) 548-5643 or visit www.harvestpa.org.

Scrapbook- and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook- and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for three meals or $28 for two meals. Beginners and those experienced are both welcome.

Register before Oct. 1 by calling Julie at (724) 840-2704.

Roast beef dinner

MARION CENTER — Marion Center Presbyterian Church will hold a fall roast beef dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children age 6 to 12.

Proceeds benefit the Church Mission and Maintenance funds.

Holiday home party and craft show

PENN RUN — Registrations are now being accepted for a holiday home party and craft show to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

A silent auction will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m., and a pie auction will be held at noon. A homemade soup and bake sale and concessions will be available throughout the day.

For information about registration or payment, contact Lori Fackler at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com or call prior to 9 p.m. at (724) 349-2929.

Vendor and craft show

CLARKSBURG — The Trinity Presbyterian Church Women’s Association will hold a vendor and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

Vendors will be limited to one vendor per company. Crafters are welcome.

Tables will be $15, with additional tables for $10 each. There will be a $5 space fee for each rack you bring. Vendors and crafters are requested to give an item valued between $15 and $25 for the ticket raffle that will be conducted.

Tables and chairs will be provided for each vendor/crafter.

Homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks, coffee and water will be available.

There also will be a cookie box sale and a bake sale.

The deadline to apply for space is Oct. 15. The application is available at www.clarksburgtrinitypres.org.

For information or to obtain an application, contact Janet at (724) 639-3382 or murphy436@comcast.net.

Craft show

CLYMER — An annual craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Dixonville Wesleyan Ministry Center, 233 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. The show benefits DWC Ministries. Tables are available for $10 each. Food and beverages will be available. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Marty at (724) 254-7400 or Becky at (724) 254-1930.

Craft show

Vendors are needed for a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, White Township. An 8-foot table is available for $25.

To reserve a space, call (724) 254-3003.