Community church events scheduled

Fund drive

GLEN CAMPBELL — The Historic First (Episcopal) Baptist Church of Glen Campbell is spearheading a fund drive for $1,650 to be 100 percent spent in providing food baskets and gift certificates, working with The Love Basket Foundation to help needy individuals and families in the community for Christmas.

Anyone wishing to make a contribution may send it to payable to First Baptist Church, parish office, 231 N. Sixth St., Indiana, PA 15701.

Christmas Eve service

GLEN CAMPBELL — The Historic First (Episcopal) Baptist Church of Glen Campbell invites members, friends and the general public to a candlelight Christmas Eve worship service at 5 p.m. today to celebrate the coming of the Christ child into the world. The congregation continues their tradition of “Twelve Lessons and Twelve Carols.”

The church’s clergyman, The Right Rev. Dr. Allan N. Campbell, Bishop of St. Andrew, will share a short homily, “How Can This Be?” Church music director Jonathan Petty will serve as organist, with each of the 12 lessons read by lay readers.

As the processional carol, “Angels We Have Heard On High,” is sung, every member of the congregation will have been given a candle which will be lighted. All the lighting in the church will be very soft, with the entire nave and chancel glowing in the flickers of candlelight. To conclude the service the candles will again be lighted as the people stand and sing “Silent Night.”

Benefit hog roast

Children & Youth for Christ will host a benefit hog roast at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, Old Route 119, Indiana.

A pulled pork sandwich platter is $5, and a pulled pork meal is $8. Takeouts are an additional 50 cents.

New Year’s event

KITTANNING — Students in grades 7 through 12 can ring in the New Year with Harvest Community Church’s CRAVE from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1 at the church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning.

There will be giant inflatables, competitions, video games, food, music with special guest Red Letter Hymnal and more. The cost is $10 at the door or online at www.harvestpa.org.

The event is sponsored by CRAVE student ministries.

New Year’s Eve service

A New Year’s Eve service, with Pastor Phillip Mack officiating, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, Old Route 119, Indiana.

Following the service, there will be social time and a movie, “Wish for Christmas.” Snacks will be provided.

New Year’s Eve celebration and concert

A New Year’s Eve celebration will begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Christ Bible Fellowship Church, 178 Old Route 119, White Township.

Musical guests will be the Faithful Friends Quartet, of Homer City. Following the service, there will be snacks and a movie. Admission is free. A free-will offering will be received.

Pasta buffet

PENN RUN — A pasta buffet will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 11. The menu consists of spaghetti, penne, meatballs in sauce, sausage sauce, Alfredo sauce, stuffed shells, California blend, salad, bread and desserts.

For more information, call (724) 463-0420.

Children’s choir

DAYTON — Dayton Community Children’s Choir will begin Feb. 9. This is an after-school children’s ministry that is open to children from grades 2 through 6.

Every Monday at 3:30 p.m. more than 80 children come to learn about Christ. They receive a snack then go to music, Bible study, crafts or recreation.

If you have a child living in the Dayton area and you wish to have them enrolled, contact the office at (814) 257-8951.