Community church events scheduled

Swiss steak dinner

ROBINSON — The Helping Hands of the Robinson Evangelical United Methodist Church will hold a Swiss steak dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the church fellowship hall, 332 Mary St., Robinson.

The cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for age 4 and under. Takeouts are available.

Spaghetti dinner

LEWISVILLE — An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Proceeds benefit the youth fund. Takeouts are available.

Guest speaker

The Rev. Henry Miller, of Woodville, Fla., will be the special guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Cornerstone Worship Center, 500 Lenz Road, White Township.

Miller is pastor of Victory Thru Truth Ministries.

He makes several trips a year into the mission fields of the Dominican Republic, the Philippines, Mexico and Canada.

In the Philippines, he works with Pastor Alex Montanano in Cagayan de Oro City. Pastor Montanano works in the slums and city dumps with poverty-stricken children and their families.

He also plants churches in remote areas of the Philippines.

In the Dominican Republic, Miller works with Francis and Rebecca Concepition on a mountain called Hoa and in Levaga, joining with them to build a new church building on the mountain.

Pastor Paul Price invites the public to attend.

For more information, call (724) 465-9911 or visit www.indianachurch.com.

Ladies luncheon

DERRY — The Derry First United Methodist Church Outreach Committee will host the free monthly ladies luncheon at noon Tuesday at the church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 694-8333.

Bible study for women

A six-session Bible study, “The Missional Motherhood Study,” will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Feb. 18 at Harvest Community Church, 699 Philadelphia St., third floor, Indiana.

The study looks to Scripture for evidence of God’s mission for motherhood and His greater purpose for each and every woman.

The cost is $13 (for the book) with child care provided. For more information, visit www.harvestpa.org.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals. For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.