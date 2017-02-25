Community church events scheduled

Italian chicken dinner

ISELIN — An Italian chicken dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Iselin Community Church, Iselin.

Special services

GLEN CAMPBELL — Evangelist Dan Brubaker from Servant’s Hear Camp, of Ramey, will share information about the camp ministry in the 11 a.m. Sunday service at Calvary Bible Church, 2712 Pine Vale Road, Glen Campbell. A light covered dish luncheon will follow.

Chalk artist and evangelist Jim Ellsmore will give a “Chalk Talk” during the King’s Kids Club at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Calvary Bible Church is located between East Run and Rochester Mills. For more information, call (814) 743-5448.

Spaghetti dinner

LEWISVILLE — An all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Sunday at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Lewisville.

The cost is $8 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

Proceeds benefit the youth fund. Takeouts are available.

Ash Wednesday service

An Ash Wednesday worship service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church, 712 Church St., Indiana.

The service includes Communion and Imposition of Ashes.

‘Ashes to Go’

Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church, west of Indiana, will hold “Ashes to Go” on Wednesday.

For those whose schedules don’t allow attendance at the traditional service, or for those who want to start the day out with a moment of grace, “Ashes to Go” may be a stop they want to make.

The church’s pastor and helpers will be at 151 Shelocta Road from 8 to 10 a.m., and at 182 South Ridge Road, Shelocta, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

When you drive up to the dispensing location, you will be greeted by someone from the church; offered a free prayer card with a simple prayer for forgiveness, which also contains some information about the Ash Wednesday practice; be blessed and given the sign of the cross on your forehead with the ashes; and receive a prayer.

“Ashes to Go” started in 2006 and is an ecumenical program inviting people to take a fresh look at the centuries-old practices of the church and to encourage a new or revitalized relationship with God.

The church will hold its traditional Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

For more information, visit www.sheloctapc.org or call (724) 354-2352.

Grit Guys Lenten Bible studies

The Grit Guys invite men from the greater Indiana community to a series of Bible studies, “By the Name of Jesus,” based on Acts 4:10, Fridays during Lent, in the back dining room of Eat’n Park Restaurant, Oakland Avenue, White Township.

Free coffee will be served at 6:45 a.m. The teaching begins at 7 a.m., and a “Dutch Treat” breakfast can be ordered at 7:30 a.m.

Participating teachers include:

• March 3, Pastor Jerry Hoch, of Indiana First Christian Church

• March 10, Pastor Ray Degenkolb

• March 17, Pastor Jackie Greene

• March 24, Pastor Prewitt Duncan

• March 31, Pastor Tim Beitzel

• April 7, to be announced

The Grit Guys will not meet April 14, the morning of the annual YMCA Good Friday breakfast. For information on the Grit Guys program, contact J.D. Varner at (724) 463-0707.

Lenten dinners

KENT — Lenten dinners will be served from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, from March 3 to April 7, in the parish hall at Church of the Good Shepherd, Route 286 West, Kent.

Fish, seafood and pierogi dinners with all the trimmings will be available. The cost is $11 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for age 5 and under.

All are welcome. For more information, call (724) 479-3881.

Scrapbook and card-making retreat

PENN RUN — A scrapbook and card-making retreat will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

The cost is $35 for the day and includes three meals or $28 for half a day which includes two meals.

For more information, call Julie at (724) 840-2704.