Community church events scheduled

on May 20, 2017 10:45 AM

Centennial schedule

CLYMER — The Clymer Christian and Missionary Alliance Church will hold its centennial celebration in the month of May with former pastors and families offering the Sunday sermons. Each Sunday service begins at 11 a.m., followed by a noon luncheon in the lower level of the church. The dates that they served in the Clymer Alliance are listed in parenthesis. The schedule is as follows:

• Sunday — The Rev. Wayne Plyler (May 1963 to March 1968)

• May 28 — The Rev. Erick Adams (July 1994 to January 1998)

All are welcome to come and enjoy the fellowship.

Guest speaker

CHERRY TREE — Pastor Steve Beal from the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church and Ignite TV will be the speaker at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, Cherry Tree.

Beal, an accomplished musician, will bring a deep, heart-touching ministry to those in attendance. For more information, call (814) 743-5532.

Hymn sing

NORTHERN CAMBRIA — The Indiana/Cambria County Hymn & Gospel Sing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Garmantown Church of God, 1935 Moss Creek Road, Northern Cambria.

Come to sing, come to listen. Everyone is welcome.

Spaghetti dinner

ISELIN — A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. May 27 at Iselin Community Church.

Memorial Day services

CLYMER — Special Memorial Day services will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 28 at the Pine Flats Church of God, 1663 Route 580, Clymer. There will be no evening services.

There will be special guest speakers, a special tribute to Scott Henry, special music, recognition of all branches of the military, poetry, a bagpiper, a display of military memorabilia and more.

For more information, call Pastor Tim at (724) 840-0404, Lill at (724) 840-0504 or Kay at (814) 743-9010.

Women’s conference

CHERRY TREE — A women’s conference, “The Emerging of the Lioness,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. June 3 at Kinport Assembly of God, 5658 Route 240, Cherry Tree.

There will be a meet and greet with a light breakfast June 3 and a break for lunch at noon.

Speakers will be worship leader Lisa Marie Ritz, Carolyn Lopez Gonzalez, Pastor Nicole Balzer and Christie Jordan.

Please register by May 30, by calling (814) 743-5532. There is no registration fee, but donations are appreciated in advance or can be given the day of the conference.

Indoor yard sale

PENN RUN — The Penn Run Church of the Brethren annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Penn Run Christian Outreach Center, 75 Grace Church Road, Penn Run.

Individual 10-by-10-foot spaces are available for $10 each. Spaces must be reserved prior to the event.

Contact Lori Fackler at (724) 349-2929 prior to 9 p.m. or by email at lorijefffackler@yahoo.com.

Flea market

BLAIRSVILLE — A flea market will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at Abundant Grace Assembly of God, 1147 Old William Penn Highway, Blairsville.

There will be a bake sale. Food and drinks will be available. Tables are available for rent at $15 each by calling Suzy at (724) 961-2370.

Yard sale

PENN RUN — A multi-family yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 10 at the Penn Run Wesleyan Church, 2315 Route 553, Penn Run.

There will also be a car wash and bake sale.

Proceeds benefit the church’s children’s programs. For more information, call (724) 254-9689.

Vacation Bible school

BLAIRSVILLE — A Vacation Bible school, “Beyond the Castle Doors,” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 19 to 22 at Abundant Grace Assembly of God, 1147 Old William Penn Highway, Blairsville.

There will be Bible lessons, skits, snacks, songs, puppets, chalk talks and prizes. Weather permitting, there will be a slip and slide and bon fire June 22.

For more information, contact children’s Pastor Lorraine Henry at (724) 639-8387.

Dare to Share Live

KITTANNING — Dare to Share Live will be held from noon to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Harvest Community Church, 143 Reed Road, Kittanning. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The event is being broadcast from Denver to over 50 locations nationwide. Thousands of teenagers and adult leaders will be inspired and equipped to share the good news of the Gospel, then released into the communities to share the message and serve with love.

Tickets are $20 each and are available at www.harvestpa.org or www.dare2sharelive.org.

For more information, contact the church at (724) 548-5643, info@harvestpa.org or visit www.harvestpa.org.