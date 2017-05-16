Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Community food auction planned

on May 16, 2017 10:40 AM
A food auction with Irish Mike will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Seward Area Community Center, 1218 Seventh St., Seward.

The kitchen will be open. For more information, call (814) 446-4146.

