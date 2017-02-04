Community group launches film series

The Center for Community Growth hosted the first film of their latest series on Friday, showing “After Coal,” a documentary featuring former coal communities trying to make economic transitions.

The next film in the series, “13th,” will be shown March 3 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The documentary explores racial inequality in the United States. Doors open at 6 p.m., panel discussion starts at 6:30 p.m., with the film to start at 7 p.m.

Both films are part of the CFCG’s initiatives, according to Gerald Smith, co-director.

The organization hopes to form a sustainability task force to take advantage of job growth in alternative fuel sources, which Smith said their data indicates is seeing higher job growth than gas or coal. Smith said it should be on a county level, preferably through the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.

He said the idea sprung out of conversations with the League of Women Voters and the Evergreen Conservancy.

Smith said sustainable jobs could exist alongside gas and coal. As climate change continues, the demand for those traditional sources of fuel will decrease and Indiana County should be looking toward a “climate change-resilient economy,” Smith said.

“Our economy is wedded to gas and coal, so we need something to replace that,” he said.

The documentary “13th” coincides with the group’s new racial justice campaign. Smith said volunteers will be advocating with Indiana Area School District and Indiana Borough police to engage in training for operating in diverse communities, with a long-term commitment. Smith is a member of Indiana Borough council and a teacher at Indiana Area Senior High School.

The final film in the series, “Now is the Time,” will be shown April 7 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. The documentary addresses the resistance to the Affordable Care Act.

Smith said the CFCG has been a part of the Tuesdays with Toomey movement where citizens make weekly trips to U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s offices and coordinate letter-writing and phone campaigns. He said Indiana and Cambria counties have been sending about 15 to 20 people each week.

Mostly, Tuesdays with Toomey participants have been protesting against President Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments, namely Betsy DeVos, Trump’s choice to head the nation’s education department. News reports show that Pennsylvanians have been petitioning Toomey on a number of issues at offices across the state.

The CFCG also has a new radio show on 90.1 WIUP-FM on Saturdays at 11 a.m. hosted by Cybil E. Peoples-Moore. The show will feature panel discussion and bring national issues to the local level.

“The topic generally is going to be sanctuary cities,” Smith said.

Smith said the group has seen a jump in its membership numbers and that all three new initiatives are by new board members.

“The level of civic engagement has just gone off the charts” since the November elections, he said. “I think people are looking for progressive policy solutions that bring jobs.”