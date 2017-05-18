Community honors peace officers

on May 18, 2017 10:54 AM

on May 18, 2017 10:54 AM

The guest speaker was Director Mark Rockovich, of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, at the podium. Guarding the wreath, from left, were Officer Ryan Tennant, of the IUP Police Department, and Deputy Steve McCully, of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The annual Indiana County Peace Officers Memorial Service was hosted Wednesday by the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office at Hilltop Baptist Church.

The ceremony honored and recognized the heroism of those in law enforcement, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives in the line of duty.

The guest speaker was Director Mark Rockovich, of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, at the podium.

Guarding the wreath, from left, were Officer Ryan Tennant, of the IUP Police Department, and Deputy Steve McCully, of the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)