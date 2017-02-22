Community service program offered at Marion Center

MARION CENTER — The Marion Center Area School District offers community service programs to citizens of the district.

School facilities can be utilized by participation in a variety of recreational and educational programs that are offered in fall, winter, spring and summer quarters.

Non-district residents may also participate, so please encourage friends and relatives outside the district to attend activities of interest to them.

A variety of program fees are offered. Visit www.mcasd.net under “Community Service” for detailed information on each program or call Ruth Ann Timblin at (724) 397-5551, ext. 5408.