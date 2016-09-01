Concert series wraps up for season

Bobby Zimmerman, 14, of Ebensburg, is shown playing the keyboard. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photos)

The final event for the Indiana Summer Concerts in the Park series was held Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana and showcased the talent of area children.

Brooke Johnson, 12, performed with her father, Franky. They are of Indiana.

Bobby Zimmerman, 14, of Ebensburg, is shown playing the keyboard, and Angela Deyarmin, 14, is singing and playing ukulele. (Kevin Stiffler/Gazette photos)