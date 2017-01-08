Co-op promotes operations assistant

The Student Cooperative Association has promoted Amy Silveri to assistant director of operations for The Co-op Store, effective Jan. 16.

In this role, Silveri will maintain all accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial aid and grant processing, along with collections. Similarly, she will be engaged in the store’s business model concerning all financial planning, human resources and budgeting.

With nearly a decade of service to The Co-op Store starting in 2007, Silveri has served as customer service leader since October 2011.

She earned an undergraduate degree in elementary education from IUP in 2011 and is working toward a master’s degree in human resource management from Robert Morris University.

A native of Indiana and a graduate of Indiana Area High School, Silveri resides in Indiana with husband Nate.