Country artist Josh Turner to perform at KCAC in May

Multi-platinum MCA Nashville recording artist Josh Turner will be swinging into Indiana on May 6.

Turner is currently on the road in support of his latest radio single “Hometown Girl,” which Rolling Stone Country notes “pairs the South Carolina native’s unmistakable, country-to-the-core baritone with a modern, rollicking beat.”

Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at iuptix.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or at the KCAC Box Office at 711 Pratt Drive, Indiana, starting Friday at 10 a.m.

With a rich, deep voice and distinctive style, Turner has sold more than 12 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry.

From his 2003 Platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his most recent 2012 Billboard No. 1 release “Punching Bag,” Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, CMA and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me” and “Time Is Love.”

Turner is also set to release his highly awaited sixth studio album, “Deep South,” on March 10. The album features 11 tracks, including his melodic reverie in “Lay Low” and his currently climbing Top 20 hit, “Hometown Girl.” For Turner, the title “Deep South” represents hardworking people who find joy in the simple things in life: heritage, church, community, high school sports, being outdoors.

For additional information, visit kovalchickcomplex.com.