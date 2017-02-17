County health officials report outbreak of flu

If co-workers, classmates or friends are suddenly missing, it could be for the same reason: They may be down with the flu.

National, state and local health officials are reporting widespread and numerous cases of people suffering from classic influenza symptoms — coughing, sore throats, muscle and body aches, headaches, fatigue and, in some cases, fever, chills and vomiting.

Often the health officials’ second comment about the current flu season is a piece of precautionary advice: If you haven’t had a flu shot, get one.

“As long as the flu virus is circulating in a community, it’s not too late to get vaccinated,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Karen Murphy. “The flu shot is still the best way to make sure you and your loved ones are protected. Now that we are in peak flu season … everyone should also practice common-sense prevention methods like washing your hands often and staying home from school or work when you’re sick with the flu.”

Each week the state health department issues a flu activity code that indicates how much of Pennsylvania is experiencing influenza activity. This week’s code is “widespread,” meaning there have been outbreaks of influenza or increases in flu-like illnesses and recent laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in at least half of the regions of the state.

The state health department reported Thursday that 33,271 influenza cases and 51 flu-related fatalities have been reported so far this flu season. That total includes 387 cases in Indiana County, 140 in Jefferson County, 337 in Cambria County, 138 in Armstrong County and 746 in Westmoreland County.

Health officials acknowledge those reported numbers reflect only the flu cases confirmed by laboratory tests. The actual number of sick people is much higher because most people with the flu do not go to a doctor or are not tested or reported.

“We’ve been getting slammed” with flu cases since December, but especially since the first of the year, said David McDevitt, infection control coordinator at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

McDevitt said that between Jan. 1 and Feb. 10 the hospital confirmed through lab tests 189 cases of the flu. Most of those cases have been patients at the hospital’s emergency room and two UrgiCare centers and at doctors’ offices, but some have been people sick enough to be admitted to the hospital.

McDevitt said the flu locally has been confirmed in all age groups, from kids younger than 1 to those in their 90s.

“We’re seeing a lot of sick kids,” Melissa Dick, nurse director of IUP Health Services, said Wednesday.

At that time the staff at the health services facility had seen 28 students with the flu, their illness confirmed through a nasal swab that delivered the bad news within 10 minutes.

Dick said the sick students have coughs, headaches, runny or stuffy noses, sore throats and aches, and some have chills or fevers.

She said 26 of the 28 students confirmed to have the flu said they had not gotten a flu shot.

The health services staff issues the sick students a flu kit that contains a thermometer, mask, hand sanitizer, fever reducer, cough drops and instructions on how to otherwise deal with their illness and avoid spreading it to their classmates and professors. The sick students can even receive meal passes that allow a friend to bring food to them rather than the sick person going to the university’s dining halls.

“We ask them not to return to class until they’ve been fever-free for 24 hours,” Dick said.

Since late September the health services facility has given more than 1,000 flu shots. Dick said more of the vaccine is available free to students, staff, faculty and community members who want it. The health services office is open to walk-ins from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 901 Maple East.

Dick said the number of IUP students with the flu now is similar to other years, but in her estimation the students are “definitely sicker this year” — with higher fevers and sore throats that are more severe, she said.

The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness, hospitalization and even death.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and The Centers for Disease Control provided these other important facts about the flu.

• Most experts believe that flu viruses spread mainly by droplets released when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of nearby people.

Less often, a person might also get the flu by touching a surface or object that has flu virus on it and then touching their own mouth, eyes or nose.

An infected person may be able to pass on the flu before they know they are carrying the virus as well as while they are sick. Most adults may be able to infect others beginning one day before flu symptoms develop and up to five to seven days after becoming sick.

• Certain people are at greater risk for serious complications if they get the flu: older people, young children, pregnant women and people with asthma, diabetes or heart disease.

• Severity of the flu varies from one season to the next depending on factors like how much flu vaccine is available, how many people get vaccinated and how well the flu vaccine is matched to flu viruses that are causing illness.

It is estimated that 5 to 20 percent of Pennsylvanians (600,000 to 2.4 million residents) get the flu each year.

• The single best way to prevent the flu is to get a flu vaccine each season. Yearly flu vaccination ideally should begin by October. Influenza activity most often peaks in January or later.

Because it takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies to develop in the body that protect against influenza virus infection, it is best that people get vaccinated before influenza begins spreading in their community.

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season, according to the CDC.