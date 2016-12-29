County jobless rate drops 0.7 percent in November

by The Indiana Gazette on December 29, 2016 10:20 AM

Indiana County’s unemployment rate in November decreased 0.7 percent to 6.7 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The county’s jobless rate in November of 2015 was 6 percent.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pennsylvania this November went down 0.1 percent to 5.7 percent and the national rate went down 0.3 percent to 4.6 percent.

Indiana County tied with Erie and Tioga counties for 53rd among the state’s 67 counties. Unemployment rates in adjacent counties were 6.4 percent in Jefferson; 6.8 percent in both Clearfield and Cambria; 5.7 percent in Westmoreland; and 6.9 percent in Armstrong.

Jobless rates across Pennsylvania ranged from 3.8 percent in Chester County to 8 percent in Forest County.

According to analysts with Labor and Industry, total non-farm jobs in Indiana County were unchanged from October at 34,100.

A minimal increase in trade was offset by a minimal decrease in leisure and hospitality. Both were expected seasonal movements.

Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted labor force in November dropped 200 to 41,400.

The number of employed county residents grew by 100 to 38,600 and the number of unemployed residents decreased 300 to 2,800.