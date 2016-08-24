Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Friday, August 26, 2016

County students return to classrooms

by on August 24, 2016 10:57 AM
Marion Center, Pa.
PrintComments() Email
Susan DeVaughn, principal at Rayne Elementary School, welcomed students as they arrived this morning for the first day of classes in the Marion Center Area School District. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

Susan DeVaughn, principal at Rayne Elementary School, welcomed students as they arrived this morning for the first day of classes in the Marion Center Area School District. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

Marion Center, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and United school districts all started the 2016-17 school year today.

With summer winding down and schools opening, AAA reminded drivers to stay alert and use extra caution in school zones and at street crossings, and not to drive around stopped school buses.



Chief Photographer Tom Peel has been photographing events in the county since 1966. He started with the Gazette while in high school and then came on board full-time in 1969. So if you do something good, bad or just interesting, he will most likely be there to take your picture. Tom can be reached at tpeel@indianagazette.net or 724-465-5555 ext. 275.
Next Article
NFL: Steelers re-sign Williams
August 24, 2016 10:54 AM
NFL: Steelers re-sign Williams
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2016 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.