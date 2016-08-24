County students return to classrooms
Marion Center, Pa.
Susan DeVaughn, principal at Rayne Elementary School, welcomed students as they arrived this morning for the first day of classes in the Marion Center Area School District. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)
Marion Center, Homer-Center, Purchase Line and United school districts all started the 2016-17 school year today.
With summer winding down and schools opening, AAA reminded drivers to stay alert and use extra caution in school zones and at street crossings, and not to drive around stopped school buses.
