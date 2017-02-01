County unemployment rate up

The December unemployment rate for Indiana County increased 0.2 percent to 6.9 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. In December 2015 the county’s jobless rate was 5.9 percent.

The December 2016 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Pennsylvania went down 0.1 percent to 5.6 percent and the national rate went up 0.1 percent to 4.7 percent.

Indiana County tied Clinton County for 54th among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties were 6.7 percent in Jefferson, 7.2 percent in Clearfield, 6.6 percent in Cambria, 5.8 percent in Westmoreland and 7.3 percent in Armstrong.

Unemployment rates across Pennsylvania ranged from 4 percent in Chester County to 8.4 percent in Cameron County.

According to Labor and Industry, Indiana County’s labor force in December fell 400 to 41,000.

The seasonally adjusted number of employed residents declined 400 to 38,200 and the number of unemployed residents held steady at 2,800.