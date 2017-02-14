County's United Way campaign brings in $679,822

Scott Valazak, the 2016 fundraising campaign chairman, spoke this morning at the United Way’s annual meeting, where the reins were handed to Laurie Kuzneski, the 2017 campaign chairwoman, background. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

The United Way of Indiana County raised $679,822.08 during its 2016 campaign, short of the campaign’s goal of $737,000.

Scott Valazak, of Indiana First Bank, chairman of the 2016 campaign, said the annual fund drive is about much more than the monetary total at the end of the campaign. And he said this morning’s annual United Way meeting and awards breakfast at Rustic Lodge was a celebration of the campaign and of the United Way in general.

The United Way of Indiana County is observing its 85th year of serving the county and helping support the financial needs of its 15 member agencies. All the money raised for the United Way in Indiana County stays in the county and helps support community projects and initiatives and the many programs offered by the partner agencies that serve county residents.

Valazak told the breakfast audience of more than 180 people that the 2016 campaign in Indiana County was supported by 2,500 donors, including 300 first-time donors.

Laurie Kuzneski, of Kuzneski Financial Group, was introduced as the chair of the 2017 campaign. She will be assisted by Joe Pittman, chief of staff to Sen. Don White, as this year’s campaign vice chairman.

Kuzneski said her goals for the 2017 campaign — in addition to reaching the financial goal that will be announced in September — are to get more people involved and for everyone to know what the United Way does for Indiana County and its residents.

During the business portion of the meeting, a new slate of officers was elected. They are Aaron Ludwig, of Supinka & Supinka, president; Liz Judge, of Kuzneski & Lockard, vice president; Sandy Gandolfi, of John Gandolfi Accounting, secretary; and Bradley Peterson, of InFirst Advisors, treasurer.

And in a drawing at the breakfast, Susan Nicholson, of S&T Bank, was the winner of the 2016 campaign’s grand prize incentive, an all-inclusive, four-night trip to Riviera Maya, Mexico, sponsored by Colonial Motor Mart, Colonial Toyota and Mark Arbuckle Nissan, and organized by Aztec Travel.

The United Way of Indiana County lists as its priorities developing self-sufficiency; supporting vulnerable populations; encouraging healthy life choices; helping children and youth grow and succeed; and building family success.

The United Way of Indiana County’s 15 partner agencies are:

• Alice Paul House

• American Red Cross

• accessAbilities

• Boy Scouts of America / Laurel Highlands Council

• Camp Orenda

• Chevy Chase Community Center

• Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania

• Indiana County Head Start

• Indiana County Catholic Charities

• Indiana County Child Day Care

• Lifesteps of Indiana County

• YMCA

• The Open Door

• Visiting Nurse Association

• The Salvation Army

