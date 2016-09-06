Craft shows scheduled

• Zion Lutheran Church is hosting a fall craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Indiana Fire Association Social Hall, 1555 Indian Springs Road, Indiana. There will be crafts, hot food, a basket raffle, giveaway, door prizes and a bake sale. Arts, crafts and food vendors are wanted. Eight foot tables are available. For more information, contact Tamie Blank at Tamie_Blank@yahoo.com or (724) 762-0212.

• An annual craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Dixonville Wesleyan Ministry Center, 233 Purchase Line Road, Clymer. The show benefits DWC Ministries. Tables are available for $10 each. Food and beverages will be available. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Marty at (724) 254-7400 or Becky at (724) 254-1930.

• The Trinity Presbyterian Church Women’s Association will hold a vendor and craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

Vendors will be limited to one vendor per company. Crafters are welcome. Tables will be $15, with additional tables for $10 each. There will be a $5 space fee for each rack you bring.

Vendors and crafters are requested to give an item valued between $15 and $25 for the ticket raffle that will be conducted. Tables and chairs will be provided for each vendor/crafter.

Homemade soups, sandwiches, desserts, soft drinks, coffee and water will be available. There also will be a cookie box sale and a bake sale. The deadline to apply for space is Oct. 15. The application is available at www.clarksburgtrinitypres.org.

For information or to obtain an application, contact Janet at (724) 639-3382 or murphy436@comcast.net.

• Vendors are needed for a craft show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road, White Township.

An 8-foot table is available for $25.

To reserve a space, call (724) 254-3003.