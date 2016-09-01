Creps plans humane society benefit

Creps United Publications employees team up annually for the Cause for Paws fundraiser, and this year “double dog dare you to try and beat” them. The event raises money for the Indiana County Humane Society. Promoting the event, from left in back, are Bob Nastase, Ian Creps, Amy Creps, Angela Caylor (partially obscured), Stacey George, Michelle Cessna and Kim Shaffer; and, in front, Shannon Jackson, humane society board president; Howard Creps, holding Sadie; Christy Creps; and Kathie Lambert. (Tom Peel/Gazette)

Creps United Publications, a longtime supporter of the Indiana County Humane Society, will hold a fundraiser for the shelter on Sept. 17 at Blue Spruce Park.

Cause for Paws, a “pets and people” walk/run, will begin at noon at the park, near Ernest. Registration starts at 11 a.m.

The event will include a pet contest, basket raffles, food and entertainment, pet and family photos, children’s activities, a puppy kissing booth and more.

“People who work at Creps know that this is a family of pet lovers,” a press release said. “It probably started with Gar Creps, who brought his dog to the office daily …(and could always be seen driving around town with his dog by his side.”

A tradition of fundraising began with a team from the company volunteering for the Cause for Paws event, where Creps employees come together with their pets and families, “a team united by their love of animals.” To date, their efforts have raised $40,000.

This year, the Creps team challenges others to join in the fundraiser.

For more information about the event, visit www.incohumanesoci ety.com or call the shelter at (724) 465-PETS.

