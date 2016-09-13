Crisis committee marks 25 years

CCC members recently celebrated the committee’s 25th anniversary at their August meeting. Pictured, front row, from left: Corresponding Secretary Coralie Hershman, President Joe Perseo and ICCAP Executive Director Michelle Faught; second row: board members Viola Isenberg, Lois Bennett, Becky Becker and Alexis Detwiler; third row: Treasurer Mike McElhaney, member Larry Buterbaugh and Recording Secretary Joyce Forni. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette)

Members of the Church Crisis Committee (CCC) recently celebrated 25 years of service to the Indiana area.

CCC was organized in the winter of 1990 by Bobbie Yagel, Michelle Faught and Pastor Carol Orr, and the group began its work in January 1991 with a handful of churches and the support of two pastoral advisers, the Rev. Father Joe Traynor of St. Thomas More University Parish and the Rev. Alan Hager of Graystone Presbyterian Church.

In the beginning, the committee was called the Homeless Housing Task Force and the group provided emergency fuel, utilities and medicine for those in need.

The officers today are President Joe Perseo, Treasurer Mike McElhaney, Corresponding Secretary Coralie Hershman and Recording Secretary Joyce Forni.

The committee will begin its annual fundraising campaign in October, sending letters to churches throughout the county to request donations to keep this small but vibrant committee going.

The CCC works in partnership with Indiana County Community Action Program and distributes as much as $31,000 a year to local vendors in payment for natural gas, propane home-heating gas, fuel oil, kerosene, and for electric, water and sewage bills.

Applications for assistance are accepted and screened by ICCAP.

