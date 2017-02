ST. BONAVENTURE 71, DUQUESNE 64: Matt Mobley scored 22 points and St. Bonaventure defeated Duquesne.

Jaylen Adams added 16 points as the fourth-highest scoring tandem in the nation nearly reached its two-man average of 40.9 points per game. Idris Taqqee added 12 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Bonnies (14-7, 6-3 Atlantic 10), who claimed their fourth victory in five games.

Mike

... Continue Reading →