Dairy Queen reopens for business, with a new look
Indiana, PA
The Indiana Dairy Queen on Fourth Street reopened recently after being closed since the end of last year. The DQ has a new facade with an updated style, as well as interior renovations. The dining room now has a raised ceiling, cake display area and self-serve Coke machine, a new amenity. There is now also outdoor seating available. The DQ is owned by Don McEntire, of Dayton, whose family owns three other locations and has been in business for almost 30 years. The original DQ opened July 13, 1956, in the adjacent building that now houses Eagle Scripts Pharmacy. Shown here is the new patio area for outdoor dining. (Kevin G. Stiffler/Gazette)