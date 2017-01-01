Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Dairy Queen under renovation

on January 01, 2017 12:54 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
Click photo for gallery

The Dairy Queen restaurant along North Fourth Street in Indiana Borough has been closed for remodeling for a few weeks, and owner Don McEntire, of Dayton, said it will reopen “as soon as possible,” based largely on the weather. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The DQ is getting a new facade with an updated style and some interior renovations, said McEntire, who has owned the business for three years.

The original DQ opened July 13, 1956, in the adjacent building that now houses Eagle Scripts Pharmacy.

Next Article
Malkin caps Penguins' comeback in overtime
January 01, 2017 12:49 AM
Malkin caps Penguins' comeback in overtime
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.