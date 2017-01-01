Dairy Queen under renovation

The Dairy Queen restaurant along North Fourth Street in Indiana Borough has been closed for remodeling for a few weeks, and owner Don McEntire, of Dayton, said it will reopen “as soon as possible,” based largely on the weather. (Tom Peel/Gazette photo)

The DQ is getting a new facade with an updated style and some interior renovations, said McEntire, who has owned the business for three years.

The original DQ opened July 13, 1956, in the adjacent building that now houses Eagle Scripts Pharmacy.