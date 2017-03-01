Dance club holds sweetheart ball

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club held its Sweetheart Ball on Feb. 17 at the Rustic Lodge in White Township.

Participants were greeted by Leonard and Cecile Evansic. The beautiful Valentine-themed decorations were provided by Mary Lou Hickey, including a long-stemmed rose for each of the ladies in attendance. Members and guests enjoyed dancing to the music of the Mikey Dee band.

Mary Ann Miller won the evening’s raffle, which consisted of a set of Sabika jewelry. The next dinner dance, the Shamrock Ball, will take place on Friday, March 17, at the Rustic Lodge, White Township. Dancers interested in attending as a guest can visit the club’s website at www.inddanceclub.wordpress.com.

Pictured, from left, are David Miller, Mary Ann Miller, Robin Malloy and John Malloy. (Submitted photo)