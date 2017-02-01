Dancers make donation to charities

In front, from left, are Alaina Kiral, Emily Pineda, Quinn Smith and Ashleigh Bowman; middle row, from left, Brianna Adkins and Autumn Hazelet; and in back, from left: Keara Cash, Annie Tortorella, Bricelyn Webber and Hope Keilman. (Submitted photo)

The 11th annual Dancers with Heart and Sole, a charity variety show organized by Sue Hewitt Dance Studio, took place Jan. 21 at the Indiana Area Senior High School.

One hundred and fifty Sue Hewitt dancers helped to raise a total of $6,293 this year to be donated to three local charities: Curing Retinal Blindness Foundation, The Care Center of Indiana County and Hopeful Hearts.

Shown are members of the senior dance group. In front, from left, are Alaina Kiral, Emily Pineda, Quinn Smith and Ashleigh Bowman; middle row, from left, Brianna Adkins and Autumn Hazelet; and in back, from left: Keara Cash, Annie Tortorella, Bricelyn Webber and Hope Keilman. (Submitted photo)