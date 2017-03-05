DAR holds flag display ceremony

From left, are Donald Becker, senior vice commander of VFW Post 1989, which won one of the awards; Jim Wilson, VFW trustee; Ann Harder, southwest regional director of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Phyllis Mishtal, DAR past regent; Darla Mechling, DAR regent; and Thomas Robertson, manager of the Jimmy Stewart Airport, which won a second award. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)

The Daughters of the American Revolution, Indiana County Chapter, held its annual Outstand Flag Display Award ceremony Saturday at the Historical and Genealogy Society of Indiana County.

The opening ceremony was conducted by Regent Darla Mechling and Chaplain JoAnne McQuilkin. A patriotic reading was given by past regent Pat Simkins.

Ann Harder, southwest regional director, gave a talk to the group, and awards were presented by past regent Phyllis Mishtal.

The DAR presented Certificate of Awards to Indiana County VFW Post 1989 and Indiana County’s Jimmy Stewart Airport for proper use, correct display and patriotic presentation of the U.S. flag.

Senior Vice Commander Donald Becker accepted the award for VFW Post 1989. Jim Wilson, a trustee at the VFW, was instrumental in the setup of the flags that line the entrance to the Indian Springs Golf and Country Club. Alan Hicks is the commander of Post 1989.

Thomas Robertson, manager of the Jimmy Stewart Airport, accepted the award on behalf of the airport.

PHOTO: From left, are Donald Becker, senior vice commander of VFW Post 1989, which won one of the awards; Jim Wilson, VFW trustee; Ann Harder, southwest regional director of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Phyllis Mishtal, DAR past regent; Darla Mechling, DAR regent; and Thomas Robertson, manager of the Jimmy Stewart Airport, which won a second award. (Kayla Grube/Gazette photo)