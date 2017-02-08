Dayton schedules kindergarten registration

DAYTON — Kindergarten registration and student screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at Dayton Elementary School, 413 E. Grant St., Dayton.

To set up an appointment, call the school office at (814) 257-8816, ext. 1100. Your child should accompany you to the appointment, and it will take approximately 30 minutes for the registration/screening process.

Admission to kindergarten will be limited to children 5 years of age on or before Aug. 31. Parents/ guardians are asked to bring the following information to registration:

• An original copy of the child’s birth certificate

• The child’s current immunization records

• Proof of residency (driver’s license, utility bill, lease agreement) with current name and address.

You should also be able to provide an accurate description of the home location, municipality, road names and land-marks for the purpose of planning transportation routes.

• Custody papers (if applicable)

The Armstrong School District has placed kindergarten registration documents online at www.asd.k12.pa.us under the Parents/Students tab and on the Kindergarten Registration link.

This is optional for any parents who may want to print and fill out the documents before coming to kindergarten registration, which is recommended.

If more parents use this option, wait time on registration day could be reduced.

The forms can be printed and submitted on registration day. Parents who use the online option are still required to attend their child’s registration day and bring the proper credentials.

Parents will be asked to complete a few additional forms (i.e., student emergency card) on the day of registration.