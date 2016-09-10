'Debut Our Expansion' set at First UU

Former IUP music professor and jazz musician Dr. Carl Adams and the Rev. Joan M. Sabatino, minister of the First Unitarian Universalist Church (First UU), prepared recently for Sunday’s service. The traditional Water Ingathering Ceremony service will be followed by the “Debut Our Expansion” celebration in the proposed new building space on the church property. (Submitted photo)

The First Unitarian Universalist Church’s congregation invites members and community friends on Sunday to “Debut Our Expansion” of the church building after the traditional Water Ingathering Ceremony service.

During the “Debut” members and friends will be given the expansion building project rendering, drawing and background information for reference. They will be invited to tour and celebrate with refreshments and conversation in the “expanded” space on the church grounds.

Religious Exploration students will be engaged in activities in the proposed new classrooms while a barbecue will be stationed in the enlarged kitchen space.

The proposed “social hall” will be set up for banquet seating while Dr. Carl Adams’ jazz music is played for all to enjoy.

During the Water Ingathering Ceremony service, members bring to the service a small amount of water from a place they visited over the summer. Water comes from sources across the world and in their backyards.

During the appointed time in the service, members, friends and visitors one by one pour their water together into a large bowl.

The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources. It is then blessed by the congregation, and used as the congregation’s “holy water” in child dedication ceremonies, burials and similar services. This ceremony celebrates the Unitarian Universalist religious community and the importance of each individual’s unique contributions to that community.

For additional information, please call (724) 349- 2776 or visit the First Unitarian Universalist Church website: www.firstuu-indianapa.org.