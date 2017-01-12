Demolition of McCarthy Hall continues

Demolition is continuing on McCarthy Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette)

Demolition is continuing on McCarthy Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. (Jamie Empfield/Gazette)

Originally, plans were for the space to become a parking lot, but in compliance with stormwater guidelines by Indiana Borough, that area will be graded and seeded, in the event it needs to become a rain garden, according to university spokeswoman Michelle Fryling.

The idea behind a rain garden is that it would catch stormwater runoff on that developed side of campus and keep it there until it can drain slowly back into the ground.