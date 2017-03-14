Dining with Diabetes class scheduled

The Penn State Extension will have a Dining with Diabetes class from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 21 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, 835 Hospital Road, White Township.

The class meets weekly for four weeks on Tuesdays through April 11. A three-month follow-up will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 20.

The class is a nationally accredited program for adults with or at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Family members and friends are also invited.

Participants will learn to prepare meals that are healthy, simple and taste good. A1C, a measure of blood glucose levels and blood pressure will be taken at the first and follow-up classes. Registration is required by calling the IRMC Diabetes Education Center at (724) 357-7164.